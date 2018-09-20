Ribbon cut on new affordable housing property in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - A new leaf has turned for century-old MPD Inc. warehouse in Owensboro.
The building has been renovated and is now home to a couple dozen people.
The building was previously an industrial space. With more than $6-million invested, it now features 25 modern one and two-bedroom apartments and still features some of the industrial feels.
The ribbon was cut Thursday on the affordable housing property. The project started back in 2014 and construction was completed this summer. Those living there seem to be getting along fine.
New resident Amanda Baldwin, her family, and dozens of others are getting settled in their new homes.
“I know most of my neighbors. most everybody in the building actually,” said Amanda. “We just met when we got here. Everyone just hangs out with each other and it’s awesome. That is my favorite part of living here.”
The initial lease is for 12 months and income limits apply.
