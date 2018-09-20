Owensboro Police looking for 3rd robbery suspect, 2 others arrested

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - Owensboro Police are investigating a robbery.
It happened late Thursday morning at the Family Dollar on West 2nd Street.
Officers say three suspected entered the store and demanded money. All three ran away.
Police say they found two of the suspects in the area, 18-year-old Jaylan Crowe and 18-year-old Emerita Moore.
Both are charged with robbery.
Officers continue to look for 20-year-old Shamari Morton. They say he also has outstanding warrants.
Anyone with information should call police at 270-687-8888 or Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484
