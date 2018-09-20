Neighborhood Watch: Free tour of downtown Evansville, Harvest time could mean farm equipment on the roads

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - It's harvest time. That means farmers will not only be moving through their fields, but they will also be out on the roads too.
The Illinois State Police in Carmi put out a reminder Thursday, but of course, the advice applies to the entire Tri-State.
They say get ready to share the roads with farm equipment. Slow down. Keep a safe distance. Don't pass unless it's legal and safe. And don't drive distracted.
Farmers should put "slow-moving vehicle emblems" on the rear of their equipment and avoid moving farm machinery at sunrise and sunset when visibility is limited.
Downtown Evansville is getting more interesting as a neighborhood all the time the new parts and the old ones.
Here's a chance to get a very different interpretation of downtown architecture and geology.
The Urban Geology Walking will look at many prominent structures, including the interior and exterior of the old courthouse. Evansville's historic preservation officer, Dennis Au will be your guide.
It's Sunday, October 7. The free tour departs at 2 p.m. from the Vine Street side of the old courthouse.
Finally, what neighborhood couldn't use a little more kindness?
Jasper area high school students stopped by the Police Department to promote kindness.
They wore matching shirts reading, “Nice.”
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.