KSP: Owensboro man killed in officer-involved shooting

HOPKINSVILLE, KY (WFIE) - There is new information on an officer-involved shooting in Hopkinsville, Kentucky.
The suspect has been identified as 44-year-old Damon Gayheart, of Owensboro.
Police say Gayheart was driving a stolen car in Christian County when he took off and dragged a Kentucky State Police trooper.
As we've reported, the state trooper was able to free himself and shoot Gayheart.
Gayheart died on scene.
KSP is investigating. The trooper is on administrative leave.
