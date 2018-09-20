Jasper Common Council approves funding for I-69 connection

JASPER, IN (WFIE) - The Jasper Common Council unanimously approved a resolution to move forward in funding a study that would ultimately look to connect Dubois County to Interstate-69.
It's commonly known as the Midstate corridor project.
The council voted to commit to spending $1.4-million over the next three years for the first phase of the project.
City officials expect to meet with the Indiana Department of Transportation in the coming weeks to look at funding an Environmental Impact Statement.
That study is expected to cost upwards of $7-million.
We're told other places, like Huntingburg and Spencer County, are expected to chip in too.
Jasper City Attorney Bill Kaiser said the city is the economic hub in the region and is in great need of the connection.
Kaiser said according to the draft plan, road acquisition and design could happen in 2024.
