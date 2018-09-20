Hot Thursday, Alert Day for storms Friday

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Today will be the 7th and likely final day in our stretch of 90° weather. Temperatures will climb into the low to mid 90s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies, but heat index values will reach near 100°!
Tonight will be mostly clear and mild with low temperatures in the low 70s.
Changes arrive Friday. Our clouds will increase throughout the day, and showers and storms are likely, mainly in the afternoon and evening, as a cold front moves through the Tri-State. We have added an Alert Day as some of those storms may be strong and will likely affect Friday night football games. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s.
The tail end of that cold front will stall out just south of the Tri-State, and then another system will work in from the west before the first one ever truly clears. That means scattered showers and storms remain possible throughout the weekend and through the first half of next week. However, thanks to that cold front, high temperatures will drop into the 70s.
