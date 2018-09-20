Heat breaks, on alert for t-storms & rainy weekend

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Near-record highs on Thursday afternoon, and our 7th consecutive day with a high of 90 or greater. This is the longest stretch of 90+ heat so far this year. Big changes on the way for the weekend as a cold front will usher in fall-like temperatures. A few strong thunderstorms may appear ahead of the front on Friday, so we have an alert day in place for a marginal risk of a few strong storms. By Saturday and Sunday, we’ll have rain with highs in the 60′s to mid 70′s. More rain likely next week as temps rise to near 80. Fall begins Saturday night at 8:56 p.m.