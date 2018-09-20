Halloweekends starts this weekend at Holiday World

SPENCER CO., IN (WFIE) - It’s almost officials fall, despite our hot temperatures, and that means the spooky season is upon us!
The crew over at Holiday World is preparing for their Halloweekends, which start on Saturday and run through October 28.
They’ve invested around $250,000 in new features for Halloween. There is a new fun house, a new magic show featuring Brandon Baggett, a new musical show called “Come Alive,” a 12 acre corn maze, and other tricks and treats to experience.
