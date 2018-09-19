Woman slips out of cuffs, walks out of jail to hotel for sex payment, police say

WAUKESHA, WI (WISN/CNN) - A woman under arrest made a break for it slipping out of handcuffs and the Waukesha police station.
Amber Gonzalez was gone before officers realized what had happened.
Booking room cameras captured the entire incident.
Gonzales, 30, had been arrested for theft at a hotel last week and placed her in a holding cell.
Police left her alone with her cell phone to try to arrange bail and a ride home from the police department.
But, in between checking text messages she's seen wriggling and tugging at her cuff and though it was on its tightest setting according to police.
The 97-pound Gonzales was able to pull her hand through the cuff and quickly leave the holding area and escape outside.
According to the complaint, she walked through yards to a gas station where she met up with a truck driver and the two went back to the same hotel where he paid her for sex.
Police re-arrested her there barely an hour after her escape after they got a tip that she'd returned to the hotel.
She was booked into the county jail where she was later bailed out.
Waukesha police said the escaped was “a truly isolated incident. It’s never happened before. It’s all about fixing it to make sure it doesn’t happen again.”
