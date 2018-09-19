Volunteers still needed for Mickey’s Kingdom build

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Construction of Mickey's Kingdom is moving right along but they're still asking for your help.
The project is being built by volunteers.
So far, about 1,400 people have donated their time and sweat.
No special skills are needed. Just show up to the site near the Evansville Museum.
There's a wide variety of jobs available, like handing water out to crews.
The community build is expected to wrap up this Sunday. After that, Evansville Police Chief Billy Bolin said the slides and swings will be installed.
