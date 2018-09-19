Still hot and humid, rain and a cooldown on the way

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Temperatures will remain about 10° warmer than normal for the next couple of days before rain and a cooldown arrive for the weekend.
Today will be mostly sunny, but we will see a few more clouds develop in the afternoon. In these muggy conditions, a few isolated showers may pop up in the heat of the day, but most of us will stay dry. Temperatures will top out in the lower 90s, but when you factor in the humidity it will feel like the upper 90s.
There is also an Air Quality Alert today. Members of sensitive groups, such as people with asthma, may experience health effects, but the general public will not likely be affected.
Tonight will be mild and muggy with low temperatures right around 70° under mostly clear skies. Patchy fog is possible late tonight and early Thursday morning.
The heat and humidity continue Thursday with high temperatures in the low to mid 90s under mostly sunny skies. Our record high for that day is 95°, so we may get very close to tying or breaking it.
Rain returns to the forecast Friday, mainly in the afternoon and evening, as a cold front moves in from the northwest. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible throughout the weekend and into early next week, but we will also see a big cooldown. Weekend high temperatures will only make it into the upper 70s.
