Resident shoots intruder in deadly Henderson home invasion

HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) - A deadly home invasion is under investigation in Henderson.
According to police, it happened early Wednesday morning at an apartment on Wood Drive.
Police say the person who lives in the apartment heard a knock at the door and when they answered, several people rushed into the home.
We’re told one of the intruders shot the resident.
Police say the resident was able to make it down a hallway to get a gun and return fire, hitting one of the intruders multiple times. The other intruders ran away.
The suspect who was shot later died at the hospital.
The resident is now at the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. No word on that person’s condition.
We’ll keep you updated.
