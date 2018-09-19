3 people injured in shooting in Wisconsin, shooter dead

MIDDLETON, WI (SITE) - A gunman opened fire in an office building, injuring three people in the town of Middleton in Wisconsin on Wednesday. Middleton is a suburb of the state capital Madison.
The suspect has died, multiple outlets reported. He was shot by police.
The shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. in an building that houses WTS Paradigm and Esker Inc., the Wisconsin State Journal reports.
The shooter’s motive is not yet known. A witness told the State Journal that he was an employee of one of the businesses.
“My heart goes out to the people involved in the shooting,” Middleton Mayor Gurdip Brar said. “You never would think this type of thing would happen in your city. Really, so sad that this happened here.”
