Owensboro commissioners to re-vote on property tax

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - Tuesday night's vote to increase property taxes in Owensboro failed on a technicality, but the city commission already has plans in the works to get it passed.
Commissioner Pamela Smith-Wright wasn't at the meeting so the vote came out as a tie, which would usually mean the measure failed.
After looking at options on Wednesday, there is a special meeting set for Thursday for another vote.
City staff planned to print property tax bills after the meeting, but they will have to wait until after Thursday's vote when all city commissioners will be in attendance.
Mayor Tom Watson told us he was blindsided when two commissioners voted no on the tax increase.
Commissioner Larry Conder was one of those no votes. He said he is just looking out for the citizens that have seen enough tax hikes.
Mayor Watson believes Smith-Wright will vote yes Thursday night, making it a three-to-two vote in favor of the tax increase.
