One more hot day; On alert for t-storms Friday.

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Low 90′s again on Wednesday. Thursday will follow suit with another high of around 92. A cold front will move in from the northwest on Friday. Ahead of the front, showers and a few thunderstorms will develop. We are on alert for a few strong storms, and the northern half of the Tri-State is under a marginal risk for severe weather on Friday. Rain chances will linger through the weekend. Temperatures will drop back into the 70′s Saturday and Sunday and stay below 80 for the first part of next week.