Officials give preview of planned renovations at Apollo HS

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - We got to take a look at the planned renovations for Apollo High School in Daviess County.
Officials want to see an addition to the school, which will mean more than two dozen new classrooms.
The expansion will move into the student parking lot. That lot will move to where the football stadium sits now. It will eventually be moved to Southtown Boulevard.
Officials say the plans also call for a move of the main entrance, along Gemini Drive.
The new campus will include a gym, gym annex, and four two-story circular buildings.
