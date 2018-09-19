Historic Henderson business to be auctioned off

HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) - When Henderson businessman Herman Alles died this summer, he left his entire estate to Holy Name Catholic Church.
The family's furniture store, Alles Brothers, remained open for 119 years. Now, many of their personal items are set to be auctioned off this weekend at the school's Fall Festival.
One piece included in the auction dates back several decades. Those who found the custom unique piece say it was down in the basement and they didn't realize just how special it was until they started to really look at it.
Tucked away in an antique four drawer countertop register were receipts dating back to 1927.
Herman and his sister, Mary Frances Alles, are 1939 graduates of Holy Name school. The family business was started by their father, Jacob, but was later run by the siblings.
Herman passed away months after his sister, on June, 8. The two, who never married or had children of their own, left their possessions with Holy Name, who say they're working with Herron Auction and historians to figure out a good base point for the McCaskey brand piece, manufactured in Ohio in the early 1900s.
The Alles auction will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday at Holy Name near the playground.
