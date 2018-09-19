Greenway Hi-Rail nearing completion

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The Greenway Hi-Rail in Evansville is another step closer to completion. The trail connects Pigeon Creek Greenway to make a continuous 10-mile stretch.
The path has been paved and is ready for the next steps: installing benches, solar powered lights, water fountains, and bike racks.
The 2.5-mile expansion of the Pigeon Creek Greenway runs along the west side of Highway 41 from Riverside Drive to Walnut Street.
On Wednesday, the contractor asked the Parks and Recreation Department for a one-week delay due to weather, which the board approved.
Parks and Recreation Executive Director Brian Holtz said this project has been in the works for 10 years.
"When the railroad no longer used that space they donated it to the Parks and Recreation Department with the idea that one day it would turn into some kind of walking trail or some kind of connectivity piece, so here we are 10 years later, and we are able to be able to get that accomplished."
Holtz said the Hi-Rail should be finished in the middle of November. A ribbon cutting and a grand opening is being planned for the spring
