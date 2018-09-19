Evansville man facing child molesting charges

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - An Evansville man was in court Wednesday to face a judge in a child molesting case.
The judge set a bond of $100,000 cash and ordered Robert “Joey” Haire, II, not to have any contact with the victim.
Haire was arrested on three child molesting counts after an investigation that started on September 3.
He is accused of molesting a young child and doing drugs in front of the her.
He denies the accusations.
Haire is also accused of looking at porn on his phone in front of the girl.
Detectives say he first denied searching for porn on his phone, but then admitted to it.
Police say Haire denied having his phone with him during his interview, despite calling detectives to let them know he had arrived at the station.
