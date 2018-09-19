Colonels looking to bounce back at Ohio Co.

HENDERSON CO., KY (WFIE) - The 2018 high school football regular season is officially over its halfway point and some teams are in the thick of conference battles, but over in Kentucky the district games are about to heat up come this Friday and Henderson County is looking to bounce back.
The Colonels saw their 3-game winning streak snapped in Week 5 thanks to the Caldwell County Tigers.
Led by Head Coach, Josh Boston, the team suffered a 6-point loss to Reitz to start off the season, but rebounded with big wins over North, Christian County and a huge stunner on the road against Gibson Southern in Week 4.
But, the Colonels were brought back to reality against a tough Tiger team that exploited weaknesses on both sides of the ball. Coach Boston is now preparing the squad for districts in three short days.
“I emphasized to the kids all week long about how good of a team Caldwell County was and how good practices needed to be and the practices that we had weren’t what we needed and Caldwell County exposed us Friday night," explained Coach Boston. "We’ve gotta make sure we’re getting better every single day no matter who it is that we’re playing. We’ve got Ohio County, Muhlenberg then McCracken County and Daviess as we head into district play so we gotta make sure that every single day and every single week of practice, we’re doing the things that it takes to get better and be successful down the road.”
The Colonels open up district play this Friday as they hit the road for a showdown with Ohio County.
