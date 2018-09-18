Brookport Bridge open following death investigation

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - McCracken County deputies recovered a body in the Ohio River on Tuesday afternoon, September 18.
As of Sept. 19 officials with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department are following up on promising leads to learn more about the body.
According to officials, the US 45 Brookport Bridge closed just after 2:30 p.m. for an investigation and reopened around 3:20 p.m.
A 911 call came in to authorities about a body in the water. Deputies found the body and a recovery was made.
The sheriff’s office and coroner’s office are investigating. Foul play has not been ruled out.
Anyone with information about a missing person in the past month is asked to contact the sheriff’s office.
The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the McCracken County Coroner’s Office, Paducah Police Department, Paducah Fire Department, Concord Fire Department, Brookport Police Department and McCracken County DES.
The bridge connects Brookport, Illinois and Paducah, Kentucky.
