Bar Association awards grants to Vanderburgh Co. CASA

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The Evansville Bar Association is awarding more than $26,000 to local organizations.
Vanderburgh County CASA is one of the recipients. They will be using that money for volunteer recruitment through advertising.
CASA helps provide a voice for abused children in court.
Officials say they rely on volunteers every day to help shrink their waiting list for services.
You can help make a difference too. CASA is holding their biggest fundraiser event at the Tropicana Pavillion on Thursday.
It’s their “Walk the Runway,” which is a fashion show for shoes. That event starts at 6.
