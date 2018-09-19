Bar Association awards grants to Vanderburgh Co. CASA

By Kenny Douglass and Derick Brattain | September 19, 2018 at 3:31 PM CDT - Updated September 19 at 3:31 PM

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The Evansville Bar Association is awarding more than $26,000 to local organizations.

Vanderburgh County CASA is one of the recipients. They will be using that money for volunteer recruitment through advertising.

CASA helps provide a voice for abused children in court.

Officials say they rely on volunteers every day to help shrink their waiting list for services.

You can help make a difference too. CASA is holding their biggest fundraiser event at the Tropicana Pavillion on Thursday.

It’s their “Walk the Runway,” which is a fashion show for shoes. That event starts at 6.

