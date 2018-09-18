USI Men’s Basketball Releases Full 2018-19 Schedule

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana men’s basketball team announces the exciting, action-packed 30-game slate for 2018-19 that includes exhibition visits to Indiana University and Butler University before tipping off a 28-game regular season.



The exhibition slate begins with a visit to Indiana University November 1 in Bloomington, Indiana, and concludes at Butler University November 3 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Screaming Eagles will be visiting Indiana for the second time since 2013 and are visiting Butler for the first time since a regular season game in 1984-85.



USI tips off the regular season on a neutral court for the fourth-straight season when the Eagles play in the GLVC/GMAC Crossover hosted by the University of Illinois Springfield. The Eagles, who are slated to play five neutral site games this season, begin the crossover with Hillsdale College (November 9) and conclude with Malone University (November 10).



The 14-game home schedule commences with a short one-game homestand versus Martin Methodist College November 17 before a third neutral site game when USI and Lake Superior State University play at the University of Indianapolis November 23.



Following the USI-LSSU game, the Eagles return to campus for a three-game homestand that has the Great Lakes Valley Conference opener with Bellarmine University (December 1) sandwiched between a pair of non-conference games. The homestand starts with Oakland City University (November 27) and concludes with Midway University (December 16).



USI returns to a neutral floor December 18-19 when the Eagles play in the Bellarmine Classic in Louisville, Kentucky. The Eagles are slated to play Northern Michigan University and Barry University during the classic.



The 2018-19 non-conference schedule comes to a conclusion when USI hosts King University (December 29) and Ohio Valley University (December 30) to close out the calendar year.



USI restarts the GLVC schedule with the New Year when it travels to Maryville University (January 3) and the University of Missouri-St. Louis (January 5). The remainder of the GLVC road schedule includes Rockhurst University (January 17); William Jewell College (January 19); Bellarmine (February 2); Indianapolis (February 7); Lewis University (February 9); Illinois Springfield (February 28); and McKendree University (March 2).



The home portion of the GLVC home schedule includes Truman State University (January 10); Quincy University (January 12); Missouri University of Science & Technology (January 24); Drury University (January 26); McKendree (February 14); Illinois Springfield (February 16); Lewis (February 21); and Indianapolis (February 23).



The GLVC Tournament is slated for March 7-10 at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Vadalabene Center. The NCAA II Midwest Regional is set for March 16-19, while the NCAA II Elite Eight moves to the Ford Center, March 27-30.

