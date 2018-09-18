UE Women’s golf improves in final day at Cardinal Classic

YORKTOWN, Indiana (WFIE) - Sophomore Sophia Rohleder fired off an impressive 72 in the final round of the Cardinal Classic to help the Purple Aces women’s golf squad improve in the team standings at The Players Club in Yorktown.
Rohleder’s even round saw her finish the tournament in a tie for 27th place with a 228. Her rounds on Monday finished at 77 and 79. Sydney Anderson was next for Evansville, placing in a tie for 46th with a 235. She carded an 80 on Tuesday.
Lexie Sollman shot her best round of the week, posted a 79 as she finished with a 245. She tied for 70th. Alyssa McMinn was one shot behind Sollman with a 246. She notched an 82 in the final round. Madison Chaney improved greatly as the tournament went along, culminating in a 6-over 78 in the last round of play.
Continuing its dominating performance was the University of Indianapolis. They had the top three individuals on their way to defeating Ball State and Southern Illinois by 35 shots. UIndy notched an 866 as Kennedy Holtsclaw was the medalist with a 213, defeating teammate Pilar Echeverria by three strokes.
UE posted rounds of 320 and 321 in Monday’s opening 36, but improved greatly in day two, finishing with a team score of 309. That saw them finish in a tie for 14th place with Central Michigan with a final tally of 950.
The Aces return to action at the Butler Invitational on Oct. 1-2.
Courtesy: UE Athletics
