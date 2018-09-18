Travis Lamar Named New Dubois Co. Bombers Head Coach

HUNTINGBURG, IN (WFIE) - The Dubois County Bombers organization is pleased to announce that Travis LaMar will be taking over the helm as head coach of the Bombers for the 2019 season. Andy Lasher is stepping down after accepting a hitting coach position with Eastern Illinois University, a Division 1 school.
LaMar joined the Bombers staff in 2017 as an Assistant Coach. In 2018, he assumed the duties of Pitching Coach. An Evansville native and Harrison High School standout, LaMar was drafted out of high school by the Baltimore Orioles in the 44th round. Opting for college, he pitched for Olney Central College before finishing his eligibility at Wright State University. He played all of his collegiate summers with the Dubois County Bombers (2007 - 2009). Following graduation, he played for the Lake Erie Crushers & the Evansville Otters. Travis is a teacher and coach at Caze Elementary in Evansville. He is married to the former Kate Oser and resides in Holland, IN.
Lasher came on board in 2014 as a Bombers’ Assistant Coach, moving up to Head Coach in 2015. He compiled a 122-63 win/loss record as head coach, leading the Ohio Valley League over that period of time. Under his guidance, the Bombers won League and Playoff Titles in 2015 & 2017. In 2018, the Bombers won the inaugural Blue Grass World Series in Louisville under Coach Lasher. Andy coached at Olney Central College throughout his time with the Bombers.
“This will be a seamless transition” according to Mike Uebelhor, Bombers Managing Partner. “The Bombers were fortunate to have the coaching talents of both Lasher & LaMar over the past couple of years. While Andy leaves big shoes to fill, we are confident that Travis is ready & capable. We’re excited for both of them.”
The Dubois County Bombers play collegiate wood bat baseball in the Ohio Valley League. All home games are played at historic League Stadium in Huntingburg, IN.
