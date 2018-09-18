Travis Lamar Named New Dubois Co. Bombers Head Coach

LaMar joined the Bombers staff in 2017 as an Assistant Coach. In 2018, he assumed the duties of Pitching Coach. An Evansville native and Harrison High School standout, LaMar was drafted out of high school by the Baltimore Orioles in the 44th round. Opting for college, he pitched for Olney Central College before finishing his eligibility at Wright State University. He played all of his collegiate summers with the Dubois County Bombers (2007 - 2009). Following graduation, he played for the Lake Erie Crushers & the Evansville Otters. Travis is a teacher and coach at Caze Elementary in Evansville. He is married to the former Kate Oser and resides in Holland, IN.