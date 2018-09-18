Touchdown Live Week 5, Player of the Week Voting is Now Open

First, Memorial quarterback, Michael Lindauer. He completed 15 of 17 passes, for 278 yards, and get this: 6 touchdowns! Second, Central’s Malcolm DePriest, Jr., who had a great all-around game, with 144 yards receiving, 2 touchdowns, and also two interceptions. Then, there’s Owensboro Senior High quarterback, Will Warren, who threw for 349 yards, and 3 touchdowns. Finally, there’s Gibson Southern signal-caller, Brady Allen, with 266 yards passing, and 4 touchdowns. You can vote, only on the 14 sports app! So head there now, or download it. It’s free in the app store; just select Touchdown Live Player of the Week in the drop-down menu. Voting closes at 7 p.m. on Thursday.