Touchdown Live Week 5, Player of the Week Voting is Now Open

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - It was a great week 5 of Touchdown Live, and it’s now Monday, so here are the nominees for our Azzip Player of the Week.
First, Memorial quarterback, Michael Lindauer. He completed 15 of 17 passes, for 278 yards, and get this: 6 touchdowns! Second, Central’s Malcolm DePriest, Jr., who had a great all-around game, with 144 yards receiving, 2 touchdowns, and also two interceptions. Then, there’s Owensboro Senior High quarterback, Will Warren, who threw for 349 yards, and 3 touchdowns. Finally, there’s Gibson Southern signal-caller, Brady Allen, with 266 yards passing, and 4 touchdowns. You can vote, only on the 14 sports app! So head there now, or download it. It’s free in the app store; just select Touchdown Live Player of the Week in the drop-down menu. Voting closes at 7 p.m. on Thursday.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.