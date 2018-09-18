Summer is hanging on in the Tri-State

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - This is the last week of summer, but it feels more like July! Temperatures will top out in the low 90s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies, but when you factor in the humidity it may feel like the mid to upper 90s.
With these muggy conditions, it is possible we could get a few pop-up showers this afternoon, but it looks like most of us will stay dry.
Tonight will be mostly clear and mild with lows in the upper 60s to near 70°.
Our skies will remain mostly sunny Wednesday and Thursday, and the heat won’t let up either. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s with heat index values in the mid to upper 90s both days.
Showers and storms return to the forecast Friday afternoon and evening as a cold front moves into our region. Scattered rain chances will linger in the forecast throughout the weekend and into early next week, but high temperatures will also fall into the upper 70s to low 80s.
