Safety in our schools program set for Tuesday

POSEY CO., IN (WFIE) - A mother who lost her daughter in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre will be the guest speaker at a public program focusing on safety in our schools.
On Tuesday, we’ll explore lessons learned from the Newtown shooting tragedy and how to better prepare our communities to respond to school emergencies. We will also hear from a panel of experts including local law enforcement, school officials and social workers.
And we will also answer questions from families.
14 News anchor Beth Sweeney will be hosting the program, which at 6:30 p.m. at the North Posey High School Auditorium. It’s free and open to the public.
