Red Cross volunteers from Indiana helping after Hurricane Florence

INDIANA (WFIE) - Thousands of volunteers from the Red Cross are in the Carolinas helping people displaced by the storm.
Some of those volunteers are from Indiana.
“We haven’t even begun to get access to all of he areas who need us the most,” said Kristin Marlow-Kellemen with the Red Cross of Northwest Indiana.
Marlow-Kellemen runs logistics for Emergency Operation Centers in South Carolina. Her team coordinates the movement of staff, equipment and materials to help people forced out of their homes by rising waters.
They work in one county until the state of emergency is lifted and the shelters close, then move on to the next one. Monday night, they arrived in Marlboro County.
Marlow-Kelleman says at last count, there are still 1000 people in South Carolina living in shelters.
“There were some folks that thought they were okay to return home. They headed out and realized that the water was actually higher than when they evacuated a couple of days ago because everything has not crested,” said Marlow-Kelleman. “So, they ended up having to return back to the shelter. They were pretty hopeful they could get home. They made it home, but they couldn’t stay home.”
She said because of the storm, many regularly scheduled blood drives had to be canceled. That means there is already a blood shortage.
14 News is joining the Red Cross for the Tri-State Cares telethon on Wednesday to help those affected by hurricane Florence. Volunteers will be taking your calls for donations all day.
