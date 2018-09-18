Realignment planned for Waterworks Rd.

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - We’re learning more about the plans to upgrade Evansville’s Water & Sewer Utility (EWSU) plant.
The Water and Sewer Utility board met Tuesday to look over the bids to realign Waterworks Road. They have to make room for some major upcoming water treatment expansions.
We are talking over $124 million the city is investing for these upgrades. It’s the most expensive undertaking in the city’s upcoming capital projects.
But, city officials say it’s much needed. The water treatment plant alone is 120 years old.
And, realigning Waterworks Road will be the first phase in prepping for these changes.
14 News is told officials have to move it to make room for the effluent pumpstation line work.
“Traffic on the Waterworks Road will always be kept open,” Mike Labitzke, Evansville Water & Sewer Utility, explained. "This is just a realignment of the roadway so there will be a temporary bypass to get around that tie am parked closer to where the waste water treatment driveway is today.”
We are told eventually, there will be a new intersection replacing the current Waterworks Road and Riverside Drive intersection. It’ll be a lot further up on Veterans Memorial, with a similar traffic pattern to what’s here now.
