Property tax will not pass after Owensboro Commission meeting

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - A big vote at the Owensboro Commissioners meeting on a possible property tax increase.
The commission actually just voted around 5:30 p.m., the result, a tie. Meaning the property tax increase will not pass.
Both commissioner Jay Velotta and Larry Conder voted no and with commissioner Pamela Smith-Wright absent, it was a 2-2 tie.
Velotta brought up some concerns he says the public brought to him, like the financial struggles right now with pensions, OMU increases, as well as recent sales tax increases.
Mayor Tom Watson told 14 News earlier he believes these tax increases are necessary even if they may not be popular.
“My mom’s 90, she doesn’t like it," Mayor Watson explained. "But she likes her trash picked up on time. She calls 911. She likes the policement to come make sure everything. And if the house is on fire, she’d probably appreciate the fire department coming. That’s what this is about. Having enough money in the general fund to do basic services.”
The commissioners will most likely go back to the drawing board to find new sources of revenue. The mayor wants to sell more property in the city, and also rent out the museum of science and history in downtown to tenants, which he says continues to be a slow moving process.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.