Posey Co. Prosecutor on Catholic allegations

POSEY CO. (WFIE) - Continuing coverage of a sexual misconduct allegation involving a priest in the Catholic Diocese of Evansville. We are learning new details from prosecutors about where the investigation stands.
As we have reported, Father Dave Fleck is on administrative leave after the Diocese of Evansville says they received a report of an alleged sexual misconduct incident from “decades ago.” We are now looking into the parishes where Father Fleck has served, including Saint Phillip church in Posey County.
Posey County Prosecutor Travis Clowers says while he has not received any reports of alleged misconduct from Father Fleck there, he is urging anyone who feels they are victims to come forward to law enforcement. He says they are standing by, ready to investigate just as they would with any misconduct allegation in the community.
Clowers says it may not be too late to prosecute.
“Until we’ve looked at all the facts and we’ve investigated it fully, we really can’t make that decision. So if someone is on the fence about coming forward because they’re worried about the statute of limitations, let law enforcement talk to you, let law enforcement investigation, and let us make that decision if the statute applies,” says Clowers.
We have reached out to the Knox County Prosecutor who the diocese says its notified about the allegation, but have not heard back. An employee at his office says they’ve received something from the Diocese but cannot comment on open investigations.
Father Fleck has denied the allegation.
