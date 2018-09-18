New splash pad under construction

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - It may just look like a lot of gravel and dirt now, but it’s actually the making of a new splash pad at Horse Fork Creek Park.
Construction just started at the park, after the project was approved by the Fiscal Court earlier this summer.
County officials say the splash pads at other county parks made this an easy addition.
“[The splash pads] Very popular!" Ross Leigh, director of Daviess County parks and recreation, said. "They’re very easy to be able to access. Doesn’t really matter the age, even the smallest toddlers.”
The new spray park will cost about $176,000 with 23 water features including a 20 foot dumping bucket.
“During the course of the summer, we do have a lot of people in the park and this will just be another reason as to why they would want to visit the park," Leigh explained.
And it will be a new and convenient way to cool off during the hot Kentucky summers.
“It’s a really easy and fun thing to do on a really hot day," Leigh said. “To be able to walk into the park and to have something like this, it’s a great amenity and certainly will fit our needs on this side of Owensboro.”
Leigh says the splash pad is expected to open next spring, as long as weather cooperates.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.