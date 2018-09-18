Neighborhood Watch: OPD investigating robbery; Safety in our Schools program

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - In Owensboro, police are investigating a robbery.
It happened Monday in the 2100 block of Tamarack Road. Police say a gun went off during a robbery inside an apartment.
The gun was stolen, and thankfully no one was hurt. If you have any information, call Owensboro police.
Happening Tuesday in Posey County, a mother, who lost her child in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre, will be the guest speaker at a public program focusing on Safety in our Schools.
Michele Gay, who lost her daughter, Josephine Grace in the 2012 shooting, is the co-founder of Safe and Sound Schools.
On Tuesday, she’ll explore lessons learned from the Newtown tragedy, and how to better prepare our communities to respond to school emergencies. You’ll also hear from a panel of experts including local law enforcement, school officials and social workers.
14 News anchor Beth Sweeney will be hosting the program at 6:30 p.m. at the North Posey High School Auditorium. It’s free and open to the public.
A new way to cool off is in the works in Daviess County.
Construction of the new splash park is underway at Horse Fork Creek Park just off Fairview Drive in Daviess County.
