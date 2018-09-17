Multiple tornadoes confirmed in Virginia

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The National Weather Service confirmed multiple tornadoes struck Virginia on Monday afternoon as remnants of Florence tracked north.
One of these twisters was an EF-2 with winds of 120 mph in Chesterfield County. That storm hit the Speeks Drive area, cutting a path of damage of 400 yards wide.
Also in Chesterfield County, a second tornado - an EF-1 with winds of 80-85 mph - was confirmed in the Hampton Park neighborhood.
In Hanover, an EF-1 tornado was confirmed in the Rockville area with winds of 85-95 mph, the National Weather Service said.
An EF-1 with winds of 90-95 mph was also confirmed for portions of the city of Richmond and Henrico County. That storm ended in the Tuckahoe area of the county.
An EF-0, with winds of less than 85 mph was confirmed in Powhatan.
The storms killed at least one person as a building collapsed at Old Dominion Flooring in Chesterfield. More than 10,000 Dominion Energy customers were without power as the storms raced through the region.
In total, six tornadoes have been confirmed in the state, including five in the Richmond metro area.
The tornado warnings for the Richmond area started around 2 p.m. and continued for several hours.
Viewers shared numerous videos of tornadoes forming, mainly in Chesterfield County.
The storms also caused damage in the city of Richmond, as trees fell on power lines and downed power lines. No serious injuries were reported in the city.
Earlier in the day Monday, the line of storms sparked possible tornadoes in southern Virginia around 10 a.m.
One of those warnings gave NBC12 meteorologist Andrew Freiden “chills” while he was broadcasting on air.
The Town of Boydton posted to Facebook that a tornado had touched down on Route 92. Fire officials confirmed that the Boydton Fire Department was responding to several areas for possible damage.
The National Weather Services said the Mecklenburg County tornado measured an EF-0.
The National Weather Service will continue to survey damage in Virginia to determine how many tornadoes touched down in the area.
