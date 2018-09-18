Motel employee on Gibson Co. murder trial verdict

OAKLAND CITY, IN (WFIE) - Diplomat Motel employee Joe Flanary says he is frustrated with the outcome of Hoskins' trial.
Last week, the jury cleared 21-year-old Anthony “Christian” Hoskins of any charges in the shooting death of 48-year-old Steven Hess. Hoskins was facing murder, manslaughter, and reckless homicide charges from the February shooting. He was in jail for seven months prior to his trial date.
Hess was co-manager at the motel. Flanary says he was living there during the time of the incident, and was near the scene during the shooting.
According to our media partner in the Clarion, the key piece of evidence in the case was motel security video. Having no audio, the video showed in three seconds when Hess and Hoskins' argument bursted outside the office.
Flanary says there were other witnesses whose stories didn’t come out at the trial, among other things. He described how the office has two exit doors. Flanary said Hoskins parked his car on the opposite side of where the shooting occurred, and says that should have been pointed out during prosecution.
“The office video shows Hoskins was standing in the middle of the room," Flanary pointed while demonstrating what went down before the argument was taken outside. “Right there is the other door,” Flanary pointed to the opposite side of the office, where the manager’s desk is closed off from the other door. "That’s the other door he could’ve gone to. There’s no way Steve had got to him from this side if he had gone to this door, and plus, that’s the side where his car was parked. So, if he was that threatened, why didn’t he make a break from his car?”
“I respect the jury,” Gibson County Prosecutor Michael Cochren said after the verdict came down last week. “I respect their decision. You give them the evidence, that’s the decision they made. Some cases are tougher than others. That’s why we have a jury system. When a jury makes a decision, we live with that," Cochren said.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.