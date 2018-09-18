More than $30k in meth found during stop by ISP

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - State police made a huge drug bust in Jasper on Monday.
Indiana State Police found more than $30,000 worth of meth, and quite a bit of cash. Troopers made the bust during a traffic stop in Perry County on I-64.
During the stop officers became suspicious of drug activity. A K-9 unit was called in to help investigate and the police dog sniffed out the illegal drugs.
All three people in the car: Jakob Bathchelor, Barbara Kelly, and Jeremy Siddons were arrested. They are in the Perry County Jail facing several drug related charges.
