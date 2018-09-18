Mayse Farm Market hosts 17th Family Fun on the Farm

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - It’s The biggest birthday card Vanderburgh County has ever received, and it is created by a corn maze.
The yearly Family Fun on the Farm event kicks off Saturday, September 22, 2018, and this year’s corn maze is nothing like we have ever seen before.
It is 5-acres long and takes about 20 minutes to get through. The farm has over 20 activities that children and adults can take part in.
Pumpkin picking, duck races, hay rides, and a jumping pillow will all be things you can participate in.
Owner, Paul Mayes says he always gets amazing feedback from the community on the corn maze, but his favorite part is sharing his love of farming with the community.
"We just have a lot of pride that we’re really contributing to the community and things that they’re not really aware of because it’s more of a city life rather than an agrarian life like it used to be. I like that, people will really enjoy it. " said Mayes.
The fair will run until October 31, and admission tickets are $9.
