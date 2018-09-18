Lensing Gets 300th Head-coaching Victory at Memorial

Lensing has been the Lady Tigers' head coach, since 1999, and recently, earned her 300th victory, guiding the program. During Lensing’s tenure, MHS has obviously had incredible success, including the post-season, with 13 sectional titles, 10 regional crowns, 7 semistates, and 3 state championships. Lensing says it’s a special milestone, but was quick to credit all the talented players she’s had over the years, for her success.