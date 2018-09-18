Hwy 41 back open after wrecks; authorities looking for driver who left scene

VANDERBURGH CO., IN (WFIE) - A pair of accidents led to the northbound lanes of Highway 41 to be blocked Tuesday morning.
It happened around 3 a.m. just north of the Twin Bridges.
Authorities say one vehicle went over the center line and hit another car. They say another car then hit one of the first two vehicles.
The details are what exactly happened aren’t yet clear, but we do know that no one was seriously hurt and at least one person has been taken into custody.
We’re told authorities are also looking for one of the drivers involved in the crash who left the scene in a semi.
The road opened back up around 5 a.m.
We’ll keep you updated.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.