Gun goes off during Owensboro robbery

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - A robbery is under investigation in Owensboro.
Police say they were called Monday to the 2100 block of Tamarack Road to check out a call about a gun going off.
Officers found out that a gun was discharged inside an apartment while it was being stolen during a robbery.
Police didn’t release any other details about what happened, but anyone with any information about what happened should call OPD at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.
