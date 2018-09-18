Gun goes off during Owensboro robbery

By Sean Edmondson | September 18, 2018 at 7:57 AM CDT - Updated September 18 at 7:57 AM

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - A robbery is under investigation in Owensboro.

Police say they were called Monday to the 2100 block of Tamarack Road to check out a call about a gun going off.

Officers found out that a gun was discharged inside an apartment while it was being stolen during a robbery.

Police didn’t release any other details about what happened, but anyone with any information about what happened should call OPD at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

