Field work continues ahead of I-69 preferred alternative selection

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - This fall, a preferred alternative is expected to be selected on the I-69 Ohio River Crossing project. But ahead of this decision, crews are returning to the field to do more work.
More than 700 property owners on both sides of the river recently got letters. Those were distributed to let them know that team members may be coming out to do possible surveys or just look around their land because they could be impacted.
Teams may also take measurements or soil samples, but coordinators say they won’t be going in anyone’s homes and buildings.
Once they’re done, all the information will go into a draft environment impact statement or DEIS, which will also include bat surveys, regulated wetland boundaries, and mussel surveys once river levels improve. That DEIS will be released in the coming months, along with a preferred alternative.
Then a group of Kentucky and Indiana officials will come up with a tolling policy, including where and how much depending on which bridge is built.
“We’ve said that this project is not going to move to construction unless an I-69 bridge is tolled. So, we know that’s a certainty, but there’s been some question as to if there’s an alternative that includes a US 41 bridge, will that bridge be tolled?” Project spokesperson Mindy Peterson said.
After the DEIS is published, it’ll be made available in several locations including online.
Public hearings are also being planned.
