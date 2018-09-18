Evansville Regional Airport receiving $1.77 million infrastructure grant

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Evansville Regional Airport is set to receive nearly $2 million in grant money.
Tuesday, U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao announced the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will award $586 million in airport infrastructure grants, the fifth allotment of the total $3.18 billion in Airport Improvement Program (AIP) funding.
The grants include a $1.77 million award to Evansville Regional Airport to enhance its terminal building.
“These Airport Improvement Grants are investments in our country’s critical infrastructure,” said Secretary Chao. “This grant is a down payment to ensure that the Evansville Airport remains an economic engine as demand grows.”
The grants will fund infrastructure projects that include runways, taxiways, aprons, and terminal projects.
Airports receive a certain amount of AIP entitlement funding each year based on activity levels and project needs. If their capital project needs exceed their available entitlement funds, the FAA can supplement their entitlements with discretionary funding.
