Community Embraces Family of Missing Man

NEWBURGH, IN (WFIE) - A Kentucky family is finding comfort in one of their darkest times - and in an unexpected place.
They told us the people of Newburgh have embraced them as they are in town looking for their son, 43-year-old, Steven Burks, who disappeared in a boating accident on September 9th.
“I can’t express in words what I feel about this little community," Brenda Ambrose, Burks' mother, said.
Burks’ family came to Newburgh from Owensboro because of what they lost.
Monday marked 8 days that Steven Burks went missing near the Newburgh lock and dam.
As the family waits for word from rescue crews ... they are also surprised by what they found.
“I’ve never seen so many nice people in all my life... People just came up and hand you stuff... give you food," Ambrose said to Newburgh resident, Steve Geis.
“And it wasn’t even an organized effort. People feel a tug on their heart to do something,” Geis responded.
Ambrose said they’ve been able to stay in a nearby cottage so they can be close during the search.
Volunteers have brought the family food, gas, ice, and drinks, some even offering prayers for them.
“It’s all little stuff but collectively when everybody pitches in and helps... you can do a lot of good," Geis said.
A glimpse of hope through kindness for a family in despair.
