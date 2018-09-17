VA hosts special retreat for female veterans

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - A special event at the VA, especially for female veterans.
The first ever women’s retreat was held on Monday. Veterans were treated to a haircut, massages and even got their nails done.
They also received service info such as nutrition and crisis prevention.
Organizers of the even say it’s an easy way to say “thanks” for their service.
“This means the world to me," Shawna Golden, Women Veterans Program Manager, explained. "To see the showing of support in the community has been amazing.”
Organizers say they’re hoping to make this an annual event for the women veterans.
