USI & Truman Battle to Scoreless Draw

KIRKSVILLE, MO (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana men’s soccer team battled to a 0-0 double overtime tie with Truman State University Sunday afternoon in Kirksville, Missouri. The Eagles see their record go to 3-1-1 overall and 1-0-1 GLVC, while the Bulldogs go to 2-0-3, 0-0-2 GLVC.



USI and Truman battled to a 0-0 draw through the first 45 minutes. The Eagles had the greater amount of chances, leading in shots, 7-5, and corner kicks, 2-0.



Truman seemed to gain the momentum in the second half, taking over the lead in shots overall, 12-10, and in the second half, 7-3. The Eagles and Bulldogs also had two corner kicks each.



In the overtime periods, USI had the only two shots in extra time, one in each period, and a pair of corner kicks. Truman was only able to muster a pair of corners in overtime.



Leading the way for USI was goalkeeper Justin Faas. Faas shutout the Bulldogs for 110 minutes, facing a total of 12 shots and making two saves, in posting his second shutout of the fall.



The Eagles stay on the road and travel to Rolla, Missouri, to visit Missouri University of Science & Technology Friday at 7:30 p.m. The Miners are 0-5-0, 0-1-0 GLVC, after falling to Quincy University this afternoon, 5-1.



The Eagles trail the Miners all-time, 15-10-3, in a series that dates back to 1982 when Missouri S&T was named the University of Missouri-Rolla. USI is 1-3-1 in the last five games, including last season’s 2-1 win at Strassweg Field.



The next home match for the Eagles comes in a week when USI welcomes Bellarmine University to Strassweg Field for a noon match. The Eagles lead the Knights all-time, 24-14-2, since the creation of the USI men’s soccer program and the GLVC in 1979.