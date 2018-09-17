Till sets career-high as Aces battle, but fall to SLU

In the second half, the Aces were tested again as Evansville faced three shots from SLU's Megan Crevoiserat within a 1:06 span with Till stopping all three. Freshman Emily Ormson looked to tie the match in the 74th minute as Ormson headed the ball towards the goal, but SLU kept the Aces off the scoreboard. The final 15 minutes featured the Billikens continuing to push for their second goal of the evening as SLU recorded eight shots with five on-goal as Evansville continued to showcase strong defensive play as Saint Louis picked up the 1-0 win.

