Till sets career-high as Aces battle, but fall to SLU

ST. LOUIS (WFIE) - In its final non-conference match of the season, the University of Evansville team withstood pressure and battled, but fell to Saint Louis on Sunday afternoon in St. Louis, Mo..
Early on in the opening half, Evansville faced a few Saint Louis shots on-goal as sophomore goalkeeper Michaela Till preserved the scoreless tie. After facing four shots on-goal in the first 15 minutes of the match, the Aces put a shot on-goal themselves as freshman Emily Wolak tested Saint Louis goalkeeper Olivia Silverman in the 23rd minute. The Billikens scored what would prove to be the game-winner in the 33rd minute as Haley Cox took a shot from inside the 18-yard box and hit the far post, deflecting in to provide SLU with a 1-0 lead.
In the second half, the Aces were tested again as Evansville faced three shots from SLU's Megan Crevoiserat within a 1:06 span with Till stopping all three. Freshman Emily Ormson looked to tie the match in the 74th minute as Ormson headed the ball towards the goal, but SLU kept the Aces off the scoreboard. The final 15 minutes featured the Billikens continuing to push for their second goal of the evening as SLU recorded eight shots with five on-goal as Evansville continued to showcase strong defensive play as Saint Louis picked up the 1-0 win.
Ormson and Wolak paced Evansville, each putting a shot on-frame in the match. In goal, Michaela Till made a career-high 15 saves, the most by an Evansville goalkeeper since at least 2009, allowing one goal. Till's save total was not only a career high, but also tied the record for most saves by a goalkeeper at Hermann Stadium, originally set by Arkansas State's Adrienne Mann on August 31, 2003.
The Aces open a three-match homestand and Missouri Valley Conference play at Arad McCutchan Stadium on Saturday at 1 p.m. when Evansville hosts Indiana State on Field of Dreams Uganda Day. Fnas at Saturday’s match will have the opportunity of learning the mission and impact of Field of Dreams Uganda and shop for authentic Ugandan goods at the FODU booth. At the match, FODU will be collecting donations to fund their educational and outreach efforts.
