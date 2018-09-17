Schnucks and Red Cross team up for Florence disaster relief

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Schnuck Markets Inc., and the American Red Cross of Missouri and Arkansas today announced that now through Sept. 22, Schnucks customers will be able to ‘Round up at the Register’ to support those affected by Hurricane Florence.
At checkout, Schnucks customers will be able to round up their purchase to the nearest dollar, with 100% of the donations going to the American Red Cross’ Hurricane Florence Disaster Relief Fund.
“We have watched, along with our customers, as Hurricane Florence has taken lives, destroyed homes and businesses, and caused catastrophic flooding,” said Dave Peacock, Schnucks President and COO. “Schnucks will be making a contribution to the American Red Cross, rounding up the total raised by our customers. Our hearts go out to all of those affected by this disaster.”
Florence made landfall near Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina as a Category 1 hurricane on September 14. While it has since been weakened to a tropical depression, Florence has killed several people, caused torrential rains, and left behind devastating flooding across the Carolinas. The flooding is anticipated to worsen in the coming days.
The American Red Cross activated to assist more than 17,000 people seeking refuge in Red Cross and community shelters. Approximately 2,200 Red Cross disaster workers from across the country have mobilized to help shelter, feed, and support those impacted by Florence.
“This assistance from our community partner, Schnucks, is vitally important to those affected by the devastation of Hurricane Florence and the ongoing challenges from flooding,” said Mary Jane Thomsen, Executive Director of the Greater St. Louis Chapter of the American Red Cross. “Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this dangerous storm, and we are extremely grateful for the strong support from Schnucks and our community as we respond to critical needs.”
The round up feature is not available at Schnucks self-checkout lanes, so customers who wish to donate should be sure to go through a lane attended by a checker. Customers will be able to round-up at all 99 Schnucks stores through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 22.
(Information from a press release)
