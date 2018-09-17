Purple Heart recipient prepares to throw out first pitch at Busch

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Mark your calendars, the yearly “Evansville Day” game at Busch Stadium is right around the corner.
Sunday, Sep. 23, 2018, is the date for this year’s “Evansville Day” game at the St. Louis Cardinals game.
This year, U.S. Air Force veteran Jim Schiff is throwing the first pitch and he couldn’t be more excited about the opportunity.
“It’s almost unbelievable, it’s kind of like a dream come true,” said Schiff
Schiff, who has been a Cardinals fan for years, says he can’t wait to stand on the field.
“Being on the field where all the great Cardinals have been is kind of a surreal moment, I’m sure its gonna be,” explained Schiff. "It’s kinda strange getting out there and looking up and seeing all the stands and everything”.
When asked if he had started practicing he replied no, but he might think of bouncing it to home plate, if channeling his inner Bob Gibson doesn’t kick in.
Schiff says that as long as he doesn’t fall and gets the ball to home plate, then his mission will be accomplished.
Being chosen to throw the first pitch for veterans around the world brings so much honor to Schiff’s life.
If you are still looking for a place to get tickets, some are still available at Schiff’s Air Conditioning at 1315 Columbia Street.
