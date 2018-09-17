Owensboro Air Show brings in record attendance

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - There was an estimated 70,000 people along the riverfront this weekend for the air show.
Tim Ross Director of Public Events with the city of Owensboro, says that is a calculated estimate and it was more people than he’s ever seen at a single event at the riverfront.
Ross attributes the record attendance to the Blue Angels and the good weather.
And although it was a packed riverfront, Ross says he’s heard a lot of praise from people all over the country.
“Folks in Louisville and down in south Florida that were just singing the praises of how great the weekend was and wanted the dates for next year, can’t wait to come back," Ross said. “So that’s really our goal with it, we want to put on a great community event for our citizens but yet we want folks to come from out of the market to and draw those visitors.”
Ross says they’ve already started planning next years air show, bringing in new acts. He also said they hope to get the blue angels back in town in a few years.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.